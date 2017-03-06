Waffle House fights lawsuit with video surveillance
Larry Graham says a mishap in the kitchen at his local Waffle House restaurant in Roswell, Georgia, caused his hearing damage, especially because a shard of glass became lodged in his ear, according to media reports on a lawsuit filed against the Norcross, Georgia-based chain. Waffle House in late February fired back on the recent lawsuit, with video of a worker dropping a plate and little else.
