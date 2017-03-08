Waffle House Co-Founder Joe Rogers Sr...

Waffle House Co-Founder Joe Rogers Sr. Passes Away at 97

Anyone traveling the South with a craving for breakfast at dinnertime knows the beauty of seeing the iconic backlit tiles of a Waffle House sign in the distance. With over 1,800 locations in 25 states, the roadside staple for late-Sunday morning breakfasts and all-nighters is a beloved, integral meeting place throughout much of the country.

