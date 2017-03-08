Three suspects identified in Home Depot stolen gift cards case
Three suspects have been identified after $4,000 worth of gift cards were stolen from a Home Depot, according to Gwinnett County Police. Police say they received an anonymous tip that led to the verification of the identities of the suspects.
