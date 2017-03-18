Thieves target Georgia pharmacies ami...

Thieves target Georgia pharmacies amid ongoing drug crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In June, a thief with a sledgehammer broke into a Snellville pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of pain pills and other medication for cancer and sickle cell patients, police said. In January, a woman armed with a gun robbed a Forsyth County pharmacy of various medications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Manager Resignation 27 min Pammie 4
Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina... 45 min Yeah you are gay 13
Pam Fleming needs to resign 2 hr Doravillian 15
Doraville To Lose Federal Funds 2 hr Doravillian 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
Missing Black Women 3 hr Detective Black R... 4
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n... 5 hr Veal Brauth 7
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC