OFS Norcross Named 2017 Gwinnett County Large Manufacturer of the Year

Norcross, Georgia, March 27, 2017 - OFS, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative fiber optic network products, announced today that its Norcross facility has been named 2017 Large Manufacturer of the Year by Partnership Gwinnett's Movers & Makers Awards.

