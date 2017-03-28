Lawsuit: Waffle House grease smothered and covered Alabama man's property
An Alabama man says in a lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage. Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from the Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc. Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|23 min
|Raymond the fecal...
|9
|chief king should resign
|24 min
|Charles
|12
|City Managers Brookhaven Application (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Roberto
|5
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Awful
|18
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Truth
|96
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|1,950
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC