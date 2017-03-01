Industrial Engineer Coordinator

Industrial Engineer Coordinator

Engineering Times

Industrial Engineer Coordinator Manage integration of technical activities for food production facility; dvlp/implmt procedures for engg work; analyze technology, resource needs, & mkt demand; confer with mgmt on plant redesign, efficiency & improvements; B.S. Industrial Engineer plus 5 yrs of exp; we will pay $97,594.00/yr; 40hrs/wk; send resume only mail to Ole Mexican Foods, 6585 Crescent Dr., Norcross, GA 30071 We're sorry you are having trouble applying for this job.

