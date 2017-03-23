Even without coroner's ruling, trucker's homicide charge is legit, DA says
Bethlehem Township police charge trucker Maurice Adams fatally injured his wife on March 8 when he ran over her in the parking lot of a township hotel. Maurice Butch Adams, 42, of Norcross, Georgia, is charged in an incident in Bethlehem Township after which his wife, Catrina, died March 8, 2017.
