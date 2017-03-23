Even without coroner's ruling, trucke...

Even without coroner's ruling, trucker's homicide charge is legit, DA says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: NJ.com

Bethlehem Township police charge trucker Maurice Adams fatally injured his wife on March 8 when he ran over her in the parking lot of a township hotel. Maurice Butch Adams, 42, of Norcross, Georgia, is charged in an incident in Bethlehem Township after which his wife, Catrina, died March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min Ha Hair 20,932
Ardith I love you 1 hr Your crack pipe 11
Prince Hall Freemasons 3 hr Lightone 1
Natural breast enhancement 4 hr natural breast 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 5 hr Alex 33
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Feb '17 Kyladasxhet Mxyzptlk 3
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC