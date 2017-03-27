Doughnut shop sued over man's fatal allergic reaction
A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter. The son's attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche's Donut King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doraville Crack Heads
|42 min
|Dr Phil
|3
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|3 hr
|Bad
|2
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|1,936
|Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout...
|7 hr
|Hank
|11
|Homeless destroy bridge
|8 hr
|Hank
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|9 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC