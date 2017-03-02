Diner injured at Waffle House?

Diner injured at Waffle House?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Fox News

Waffle House is more than willing to appease diners' desires for smothered hash browns, but they're not about to cave to one former litigious customer. The restaurant chain recently responded to a pending lawsuit filed by Larry Graham, a patron who claims his hearing was damaged after an "explosion" of dishware erupted from the kitchen of a Waffle House in Roswell, Ga., reports The Atlanta Journal Constitution .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 min huntcoyotes 1,900
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 1 hr Franklin 44
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 2 hr Donald T 9
Doraville Gays (Jun '16) 3 hr Colonia 9
Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12) 3 hr Ali827 191
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 4 hr Stunned 59
Al Wiggins Chamblee 5 hr Jaba 2
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC