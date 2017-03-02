Diner injured at Waffle House?

Waffle House is more than willing to appease diners' desires for smothered hash browns, but they're not about to cave to one former litigious customer. The restaurant chain recently responded to a pending lawsuit filed by Larry Graham, a patron who claims his hearing was damaged after an "explosion" of dishware erupted from the kitchen of a Waffle House in Roswell, Ga., reports The Atlanta Journal Constitution .

