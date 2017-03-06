Deutz partners with Liebherr for expa...

Deutz partners with Liebherr for expanded engine line

Deutz , with U.S. headquarters Norcross, Georgia, will be at ConExpo 2017 in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11 to present its expanded engine portfolio with cubic capacities now ranging from 2.2 to 18.0 liters. The company will be showing several new gas and diesel engines together for the first time in the U.S. At its booth, S-85230, the company will unveil its new four-cylinder TCD 5.0 and TCD 9.0 diesel engines and six-cylinder TCD 12.0, TCD 13.5 and TCD 18.0 engines to the American market.

