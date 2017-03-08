Authorities: Masseuse faces prostitut...

Authorities: Masseuse faces prostitution charges after undercover bust in east Cobb

Tuesday Mar 7

A Norcross woman faces a misdemeanor prostitution charge after an undercover bust at a massage parlor on Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb earlier this month, according to an arrest warrant.

