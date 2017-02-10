Vega Biofuels expands torrefaction ma...

Vega Biofuels expands torrefaction machine capabilities

Vega Biofuels Inc. , Norcross, Georgia, announced that it has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to include multiple sizes of its bio-coal product to meet recent demand. Bio-coal is a renewable, green energy product made from timber waste using technology called torrefaction.

