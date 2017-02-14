Sidel's Lightweight Bottle Design; On...

Sidel's Lightweight Bottle Design; One Relevant Example of Resin Savings

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Plastics Technology

Just a few days ago, I blogged about how higher crude oil prices and key feedstocks for several resins , coupled with planned and unplanned outages in some cases, have resulted in very early year price increases of several commodity resins, including PET . How long prices of key PET feedstocks - PTA, MEG, and paraxylene, will continue to be volatile and impact PET prices is difficult to tell at this moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 41 min TheJerseyDevil 1,066
Pam Fleming needs to resign 2 hr SFR10 6
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 4 hr Yeah whatever 5
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 4 hr Mark 6
cnn---crybaby news network 6 hr believer 1
trump will tear usa apart 7 hr Kane 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr guess what 20,829
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC