Senior Controls & Design Engineer
Opening available for a Senior Controls & Design Engineer to develop new concepts and designs to solve challenging R&D projects including developing control solutions for diverse devices, machines and applications that incorporate various control strategies utilizing LabVIEW, and Visual Basic. Applicant must posses a PhD in Material Sciences & Engineering and two years experience in the job offered.
