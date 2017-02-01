Kai A. Brown Shares 'When God Births ...

Kai A. Brown Shares 'When God Births The Ministry'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"When God Births The Ministry": a personal journey that reveals God's process to empower readers in their own journey. "When God Births The Ministry" is the creation of published author, Kai A. Brown, a Ph.D. candidate in Pastoral Care and Counseling with a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Ministry, a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling, and B.S. in Electrical Engineering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 17 min Bolt Thrower 601
News Who is Sally Yates? 1 hr PoliciaFederal 5
Mayor Pittman Making Doraville Section 8 City (Jan '12) 1 hr shirley 14
Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks 2 hr Iswa71 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr rosemary 20,799
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 3 hr David A 273
Falcons will loose to the patroit 3 hr Frisco 11
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC