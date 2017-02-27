Gwinnett County 15 Mins Ago Police se...

Gwinnett County 15 Mins Ago Police seek man who attacked, sexually assaulted woman at motel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WSB-TV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The hunt is on for a suspect who police say robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at a local motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min Battle Tested 1,747
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 min paper pleeeeese 20,855
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 17 min Guinness World 5
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 17 min Steven 21
Augusta Parents Committe vs THE RICHMOND COUNTY... 5 hr Sean Thompson 6
TBN Boots Jack Van Impe False Prophet (Jun '11) 6 hr Elizabeth 133
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... 6 hr Marti 1
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC