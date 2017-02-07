Georgia teenager accused of stranglin...

Georgia teenager accused of strangling mother during fight

Wednesday Feb 1

Police in Georgia have arrested a 16-year-old who they say strangled his mother after the two argued about his taking his medication. Gwinnett County Cpl.

