Georgia Right to Life PAC Endorses Judson Hill for Congress

Contact: Genevieve Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Georgia Right to Life PAC today announced its endorsement of State Senator Judson Hill for Congress to replace Tom Price in the 6th district. "Senator Hill has a strong pro-life record and we're confident he will be an effective standard bearer to protect innocent human lives at all stages - from the pre-born to the elderly and infirm," said Genevieve Wilson, GRTL PAC director.

