Crescent Communities Starts Construction on Apartment Community in Atlanta's Perimeter
Crescent Communities , has secured financing for an upscale for-rent multifamily community now under way in Atlanta's booming Perimeter neighborhood. The community, Crescent Perimeter , will consist of 320 apartments units ranging from one to three bedrooms.
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!...
|37 min
|25or6to4
|8
|Hilda Brucker For Mayor
|39 min
|pat
|2
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|55 min
|Frogface Kate
|937
|How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole
|1 hr
|DonaldJTrumpfan
|3
|Who is Sally Yates?
|1 hr
|okimar
|23
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Frito Bandito
|145
|Knee Down ?
|2 hr
|Kapernick
|3
