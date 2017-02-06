Crescent Communities Starts Construct...

Crescent Communities Starts Construction on Apartment Community in Atlanta's Perimeter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Crescent Communities , has secured financing for an upscale for-rent multifamily community now under way in Atlanta's booming Perimeter neighborhood. The community, Crescent Perimeter , will consist of 320 apartments units ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!... 37 min 25or6to4 8
Hilda Brucker For Mayor 39 min pat 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 55 min Frogface Kate 937
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 1 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 3
News Who is Sally Yates? 1 hr okimar 23
What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09) 1 hr Frito Bandito 145
Knee Down ? 2 hr Kapernick 3
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC