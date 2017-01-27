U.S. Flag Stamp Flies High

U.S. Flag Stamp Flies High

1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2017 -- The U.S. Postal Service dedicated a new U.S. Flag stamp today at the Southeastern Stamp Expo in Norcross, GA, continuing the organization's tradition of celebrating patriotism through stamps that feature one of our nation's most recognizable symbols. The stamp features a detail from a photograph of the billowing Stars and Stripes.

