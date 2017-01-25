Silgan buys WestRock's specialty closures business
The unit, which has 13 plants in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, generated $566 million in revenue in the year ended Sept. 30. Norcross, Georgia-based WestRock said the sale would help it focus more on its core paper and packaging solutions businesses.
