Officials Say Theft from GA Firefighters' Cars is a 'Disturbing' Trend

It was written by Marilee Sheppard, the wife of a Gwinnett County firefighter -- a woman that, in this instance, was also the wife of a victim. "Last night, when you were a selfish coward and broke into my husband's vehicle and the vehicles of the men he calls his brothers," the post started, "they weren't inside sleeping warm in their beds."

