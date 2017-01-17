March for Life Set for Monday

March for Life Set for Monday

17 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Gen Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thousands of pro-life supporters are expected to take part Monday in the annual March for Life in downtown Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Georgia Right to Life , will begin at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza, located on Capitol Avenue across the street from the State Capitol.

