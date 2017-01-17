March for Life Set for Monday
Contact: Gen Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thousands of pro-life supporters are expected to take part Monday in the annual March for Life in downtown Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Georgia Right to Life , will begin at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza, located on Capitol Avenue across the street from the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 hr
|no bitchassness a...
|115
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|How do you loose your house ?
|2 hr
|Hangingout
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tolerman
|39
|Rep. John Lewis to speak at 'Atlanta March for ...
|8 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|16 hr
|Jenn
|3
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|17 hr
|Doug get the fries
|45
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC