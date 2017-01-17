Guided Therapeutics Seeks $5 Million ...

Guided Therapeutics Seeks $5 Million New Financing

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Medical device maker Guided Therapeutics wants to raise $5 million in new financing, according to its S-1 filing . The company has effected numerous structural and other financial changes in recent months, and the stock has been punished as a result.

Norcross, GA

