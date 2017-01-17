Gainesville pedestrian killed in Gwinnett
Miguel Avila, 58, was crossing Buford Highway near Herrington Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by Victor Gomez-Bocanegra, of Norcross, according to a Gwinnett County Police report. Police said Gomez-Bocanegra "attempted to leave the scene with his family" and was stopped by an officer, according to the report.
