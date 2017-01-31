Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh Sandwiches are now on Jimmy Carter Blvd
A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open and ready to serve on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia. "Since we opened our first store five years ago, we've grown to 10 locations overall, with this being our second Jimmy John's location in Norcross" said Chris Bastecki, owner of the newest Jimmy John's in the area.
