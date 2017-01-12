All the ways you can buy the new U.S....

All the ways you can buy the new U.S. Flag stamp

Monday Jan 9

A new U.S. Flag forever stamp will be issued in six formats on Jan. 27, including an ATM pane, booklets, and coils. A first-day ceremony is planned during a stamp show in Norcross, Ga.

