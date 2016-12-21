Wanted couple charged in Norcross fatal shooting
Demetrius Lamar Heade, 30, and his female companion, Tilisha Lakelia Tate, 35, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault. Police say the couple already had active out-of-state warrants for their arrests in connection with another homicide in Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|14 min
|Doughboy
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|16 hr
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|23 hr
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|23 hr
|Buried alive
|7
|Wet Back Rapist Caught
|Wed
|Doravillian
|2
|text 911
|Wed
|CrookedPam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC