Man wanted in Will County slaying captured in Georgia
In a news release, the Will County Sheriff's Office says that 20-year-old Tariq J. Pinnick of Lockport was arrested last week at a residence in Norcross, Georgia. The release says Pinnick is being held in Georgia on unrelated obstruction of justice charges and will be extradited to Will County on a charge of first-degree murder.
