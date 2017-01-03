Flag stamp to be issued Jan. 27 at Georgia show
The United States Postal Service has announced that its newest Flag stamp will be issued Jan. 27 in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. The nondenominated forever stamp will be issued in panes of 10 and 20, described by the Postal Service as booklets, and in coil format.
