Hundreds attend funeral for deputy marshal killed in Georgia
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Georgia to remember a deputy U.S. marshal who was killed while he and other officers were pursuing a fugitive. A funeral was held Saturday in at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross for 53-year-old Patrick Carothers, who was deputy commander of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for the U.S. Marshals Service.
