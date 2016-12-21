Funeral being held for deputy US marshal killed in Georgia
A funeral was being held Saturday for 53-year-old Patrick Carothers, who was deputy commander of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|16 min
|Doughboy
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|16 hr
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|23 hr
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|23 hr
|Buried alive
|7
|Wet Back Rapist Caught
|Wed
|Doravillian
|2
|text 911
|Wed
|CrookedPam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC