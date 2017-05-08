Troopers: Snowmachine crash kills Emmonak man
The wreck that killed 54-year-old Martin Moore Jr. during a two-man outing to nearby Middle Mouth was reported to troopers Saturday, according to an online dispatch. Moore suffered head and back injuries in the wreck.
