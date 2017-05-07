After years of decline, Alaska mining...

After years of decline, Alaska mining appears to be on the upswing

A geologist's pick rests near a weathered piece of high-grade graphite on the surface of the deposit at Graphite One Resources' prospect, the Graphite Creek project, near Nome. Inc) With a host of new mining exploration announcements in recent months as many commodity prices recover from a yearslong tailspin, industry experts in the state say more companies are eyeing Alaska as a place to spend money prospecting and developing projects.

