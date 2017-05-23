After Alaska meeting, Arctic mayors p...

After Alaska meeting, Arctic mayors pledge more work on shared goals

Christin Kristoffersen, left, presents Declaration of Arctic Mayors signatories, from her left: Madeleine Redfern, Iqaluit; Richard Beneville, Nome, Alaska; Clement Richards, Kotzebue, Alaska; Kristin Roymo, Tromso, Norway; Jim Matherly, Fairbanks, Alaska; Karl Kassel, Fairbanks North Star Borough; Ida Maria Pinnerod, Bodo, Norway; Eirikur Bjorn Bjorgvinsson, Akureyri, Iceland; Esko Lotvonen, Rovaniemi, Finland; Frank Kelty, Unalaska, Alaska. Just hours after the Arctic Council hosted its ministerial meeting May 11 in Fairbanks, Alaska, circumpolar mayors from cities such as Nome, Alaska, Iqaluit, Nunavut and Rovaniemi, Finland also met in Fairbanks to discuss "a locally-driven future for Arctic governance."

