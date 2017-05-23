After Alaska meeting, Arctic mayors pledge more work on shared goals
Christin Kristoffersen, left, presents Declaration of Arctic Mayors signatories, from her left: Madeleine Redfern, Iqaluit; Richard Beneville, Nome, Alaska; Clement Richards, Kotzebue, Alaska; Kristin Roymo, Tromso, Norway; Jim Matherly, Fairbanks, Alaska; Karl Kassel, Fairbanks North Star Borough; Ida Maria Pinnerod, Bodo, Norway; Eirikur Bjorn Bjorgvinsson, Akureyri, Iceland; Esko Lotvonen, Rovaniemi, Finland; Frank Kelty, Unalaska, Alaska. Just hours after the Arctic Council hosted its ministerial meeting May 11 in Fairbanks, Alaska, circumpolar mayors from cities such as Nome, Alaska, Iqaluit, Nunavut and Rovaniemi, Finland also met in Fairbanks to discuss "a locally-driven future for Arctic governance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC