In Savoonga, two celebrations of Alaska village life

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

On St. Lawrence Island, way out in the Bering Sea and closer to Russia's eastern edge than mainland United States, celebrations last week came back-to-back. With prayer, song and a buffet that included muktuk from bowhead whale, bowls of reindeer stew, Jello and fry bread, the community of Savoonga turned out Thursday to honor its health aides in a first-ever event to underscore their importance to village life.

