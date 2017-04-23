In Savoonga, two celebrations of Alaska village life

On St. Lawrence Island, way out in the Bering Sea and closer to Russia's eastern edge than mainland United States, celebrations last week came back-to-back. With prayer, song and a buffet that included muktuk from bowhead whale, bowls of reindeer stew, Jello and fry bread, the community of Savoonga turned out Thursday to honor its health aides in a first-ever event to underscore their importance to village life.

