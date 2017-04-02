An Alaska State Troopers vehicle, pho...

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle, photographed on May 2, 2014.

Sunday Apr 2

Alaska State Troopers are asking for help locating a Stebbins man wanted on animal cruelty charges for allegedly hitting a dog with a hammer. On March 19, troopers investigating an animal abuse report in the Norton Sound village of about 500 people "found that early that morning, Vincent Matthias a injured a small dog by striking it multiple times with a hammer," according to a trooper dispatch posted online Sunday.

Nome, AK

