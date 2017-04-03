Alaska Government Officials Recognize Graphite One Project as...
Graphite One Resources Inc. notes that its Graphite Creek development project located near Nome, Alaska was included among the infrastructure projects introduced into testimony to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at its March 30, 2017 hearing, entitled "The potential for infrastructure improvements to create jobs and reduce the cost of living through all-of-the-above energy and mineral production in Alaska . " In written testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources oversight hearing, Alaska's State Geologist, Steve Masterman, listed the Graphite Creek Project among the state's "significant potential development and infrastructure projects."
