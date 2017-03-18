Willow musher Cindy Abbott wins Red L...

Willow musher Cindy Abbott wins Red Lantern award to close out 2017 Iditarod

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

One of Iditarod musher Cindy Abbott's team dogs moves out from under straw she just covered it with in the village of Tanana during the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 8, 2017. Musher Cindy Abbott finished her second Iditarod race Saturday, reclaiming the Red Lantern award that goes to the last musher to the finish line in Nome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Feb '17 Bluejays 42
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC