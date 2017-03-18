Willow musher Cindy Abbott wins Red Lantern award to close out 2017 Iditarod
One of Iditarod musher Cindy Abbott's team dogs moves out from under straw she just covered it with in the village of Tanana during the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 8, 2017. Musher Cindy Abbott finished her second Iditarod race Saturday, reclaiming the Red Lantern award that goes to the last musher to the finish line in Nome.
