The Great Race

The Great Race

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alaska

Rookie Musher Justin Savidis talks with his dogs just prior to the ceremonial start of the 2010 Iditarod in Anchorage. Kelley Griffin runs past the Department of Transportation sign on the Bering Sea ice as she nears the finish line in Nome during the 2012 Iditarod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Feb '17 Bluejays 42
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC