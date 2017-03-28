Sen. Donny Olson, D-Nome, photographe...

Sen. Donny Olson, D-Nome, photographed on January 18, 2017.

Tuesday Mar 28

Alaska lawmakers set new limits Tuesday on their annual state-paid trips to and from Juneau - a move that comes after a senator billed the state more than $20,000 in two years to ship appliances, power tools and a piano to his rural village. The Legislative Council - the bipartisan House-Senate committee that oversees the Legislature's own spending - unanimously approved lowering the cap on lawmakers' shipments of "household goods " to 3,000 pounds from 10,000 pounds.

