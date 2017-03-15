NTSB: Pilot circled runway, couldn't land before fatal Nome plane crash
Alaska State Troopers say Thomas Grainger, 28, of Wasilla died in a plane crash near Nome on Sunday, March 5, 2017. His Cessna 172 was found the next day.
