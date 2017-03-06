NTSB: 1 dead in plane crash near Nome

An aircraft reported overdue after departing from Wasilla Sunday was found crashed near Nome Monday, with its pilot and sole occupant dead, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSB investigator Noreen Price said that the privately operated Cessna 172 was found crashed about 7 miles east of Nome.

