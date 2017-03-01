Newark native runs in Iditarod for fi...

Newark native runs in Iditarod for first time

For more than a decade - since she was 9 years old - Laura Neese has been imagining the ride of her life. The 20-year-old Neese, a native of Newark, Ohio, will be the youngest musher in the field of 72 when the 2017 Iditarod sled-dog race begins.

