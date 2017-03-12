Mitch Seavey surges ahead up Bering Sea coast, leaving top competitors in the dust
Two-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey surged ahead Sunday, blowing through the checkpoint here, charging up the Norton Sound coast and separating himself from his top competitors, including his son, who questioned whether anyone could catch up to his 57-year-old dad. "He's beating the crap out of us and everybody else in this race," said four-time and defending champion Dallas Seavey as he fed his 12-dog team here Sunday evening in temperatures around 10 degrees.
