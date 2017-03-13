Mitch Seavey leads pack out of Elim in Iditarod

Iditarod leader Mitch Seavey, of Seward, left the checkpoint of Elim at 6:13 p.m. Monday with an hour and half lead over the second-place team - his son, four-time champion Dallas Seavey, of Willow - with 123 miles to go until the finish line in Nome.

