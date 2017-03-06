Howls, high-fives mark start of Iditarod race across Alaska

Race rookie Ryan Anderson of Minnesota drives his team onto the Chena River during the restart of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in front of Pike's Waterfront Lodge, Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska. It's the third time the starting location of the 1,600-kilometre trek to Nome, Alaska has been moved from Anchorage to Fairbanks due to low snow and poor trail conditions in the Alaska Range.

