Eagle River oncologist-musher-climber aims to summit Everest shortly after finishing Iditarod
After Larry Daugherty races his sled dog team 1,000 miles across Alaska to Nome, he will have about three weeks until his next challenge: climbing the world's tallest peak. Daugherty, a 41-year-old Anchorage doctor and father of five, hopes to become the first person to finish the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and summit Mount Everest in the same year.
