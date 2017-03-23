Dunkirk Boilers partners with dog sled team
Submitted Photos Pictured are Kristy and Anna Berington of Seeing Double Sled Dog Racing, which is being sponsored by Dunkirk Boilers. They came in 40th and 41st place after more than 10 days in the 1,000-mile race from Fairfax to Nome, Alaska.
